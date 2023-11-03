California Wildfire Survivor offering support, advice to Maui wildfire survivors

LAHAINA, HI (FOX5) - A California wildfire survivor is hoping she can help survivors of Maui’s wildfires. In 2017, Andrea Meyers and her family evacuated their home in Coffey Park, Santa Rosa as the Tubbs fire destroyed more than 5,600 structures. “The rest of our neighborhood burned after we were gone,” said Meyers. A photo of where her home once stood showed a smoke filled sky, ash and debris with small flames still glowing orange in the distance.

The process to rebuild wouldn’t come easy. “My husband, two days after the fire he’s like ‘It’s going to take two years to build,’ Which is standard, right? And I was like hell no. I’m going to push this thing like no other,” Meyers said. She considered herself and her family lucky for getting back into her home in just 16 months. “Every bit of information through our rebuild process was a surprise,” she said. She added that the one thing she wish she had during her rebuild process, was someone to tell her all of her options. “There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to cut and run when they didn’t have to, and they didn’t know they didn’t have to. Or they didn’t know that the insurance will actually pay a lot more than what they’re telling you they’re going pay,” she said.

Meyers wanted to take what she learned in her rebuild process to help people in Lahaina who may not know where to begin. She recognizes that her process won’t be the same as those living on Maui, but emphasized that survivors should know all of their options before making a decision. In an online post, Meyers discussed why she believed finding a builder is critical in an early stage. “The insurance will come at you and say you have six windows, five doors and two rooms, and this is what we think that costs…in Kansas. California, like Maui, is a little bit pricier than Kansas. So you have to come back and say no, here’s what my builder said that costs,” she said. “So when people say five to 10 years, I’m like no, tell them five, and push for two,” she added.

Meyers is connected with a handful of survivors but wants to reach more. She said the response she has received so far has been positive. “I instantly say I’m not a local, but I’m a fire survivor,” she said. “It’s been great because they’re so very grateful for the help. I don’t think people are telling them all the things. Or they’re hearing bits of information and when you have 100 things to do, and you hear the 98th thing but you’re not there yet, I think that’s the hardest for them,” she added.

Meyers recalled many memories she had visiting Maui, and is looking forward to returning. “I’m hoping I can meet some people there and give advice and hugs,” she said. She talked about how she plans to support businesses in West Maui and encouraged others to do the same. “I’m actually making a pact with my family that they need to start shopping online now because everybody’s getting their Christmas presents from Maui. And I’ve already looked up on how to ship stuff home or how to buy gift cards of places people can shop online so I’m going to go and drop all my money there,” she said.

