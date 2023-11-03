Surprise Squad
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas(Ryman Hospitality Properties)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After breaking ground earlier this year, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas is moving closer to opening.

Crews in January officially broke ground on the venue, which will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

In a news release announcing the project in 2021, developers said the venue is expected to cost $30 million and will mark the company’s first location in the western United States.

In a post shared on the venue’s social media pages this week, developers announced that the Las Vegas spot will officially open its doors in January 2024.

A release for the property said previously that the four-story Ole Red venue will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage with “state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality experience that showcases curated artist line-ups daily.”

Developers said guests can also enjoy food, beverages and a separate live music experience on a 4,500 square-foot rooftop that features “striking views of the Las Vegas cityscape.”

The venue will offer a menu inspired by Shelton, with food items and specialty cocktails that are unique to the Las Vegas location.

According to the company, at approximately 27,000 square feet and a planned 686 seats, Ole Red Las Vegas is expected to be the brand’s largest location to date.

According to the past news release, “Ole Red” is a “lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired” by Blake Shelton’s third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.”

“If you are going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” Shelton said in the release. “Every time I’m in Vegas, I want some country music and Ole Red is the remedy for that.”

