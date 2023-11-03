Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers
Exterior image of Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas high school student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Hackers behind cyberattack on CCSD contact FOX5, share confidential student information
Hackers behind CCSD cyberattack contact FOX5, share confidential student info

Latest News

FILE - The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said...
Toyota is not advising people to park recalled RAV4 SUVs outdoors despite reports of engine fires
Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Al Pacino to pay girlfriend $30,000 a month in child support
Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on...
Brooke Shields says she had a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water
Las Vegas police say a toddler was injured Friday after shooting themself with a gun that was...
Las Vegas police say toddler injured after shooting self with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas real estate developer sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion