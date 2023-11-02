Surprise Squad
Parent files class action lawsuit against CCSD in light of ransomware attack

Hackers send FOX5 proof they have CCSD student information
By FOX5 Staff, Kim Passoth and C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has just obtained a copy of a class action lawsuit filed this week against CCSD.

This is concerning the cyber security attack and leak of hundreds of thousands of student files.

FOX5 spoke with the plaintiff Erin Timrawi back in October when news of the cyber attack on the district first broke. The plaintiff owns a cyber security company in Las Vegas and also has a child at a CCSD school.

We are diving into the 47-page complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FULL COMPLAINT:

Complaint in case against CCSD regarding ransomware attack by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd

