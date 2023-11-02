North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are seeking additional victims who were present when a substitute teacher allegedly made inappropriate comments at Legacy Traditional School’s North Valley campus located near Valley Drive and Washburn Road.

Police say these comments were made on October 10 while several students were around. Police found out about it two days later.

On November 1, detectives arrested 29-year-old Rasheda Rose. She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where she faces charges for two counts of child abuse.

According to police, Rose was employed as a substitute teacher through a temporary hiring agency and was believed to have only been assigned to that particular school on October 10. After the initial allegations were made, Rose was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Rose or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.