Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students

29-year-old Rasheda Rose
29-year-old Rasheda Rose(NLVPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are seeking additional victims who were present when a substitute teacher allegedly made inappropriate comments at Legacy Traditional School’s North Valley campus located near Valley Drive and Washburn Road.

Police say these comments were made on October 10 while several students were around. Police found out about it two days later.

On November 1, detectives arrested 29-year-old Rasheda Rose. She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where she faces charges for two counts of child abuse.

According to police, Rose was employed as a substitute teacher through a temporary hiring agency and was believed to have only been assigned to that particular school on October 10. After the initial allegations were made, Rose was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Rose or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

The Culinary Union has set a strike deadline for 35,000 Las Vegas hospitality workers.
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
George Russell does a burnout during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Clark County announces free F1 watch parties
North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly October shooting near 20 block of Hoke...
North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly October shooting