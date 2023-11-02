Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly October shooting

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly October shooting.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court at approximately 4 p.m. on October 2 to reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male believed to be in his early 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. NLVPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and identified Keara Drayer, 21, as a suspect in the case. She was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.

North Las Vegas police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

During the ongoing investigation, detectives identified Tavion Tinsley, 20, as a second suspect in the case. On Nov. 1, Tinsley was taken into custody an apartment complex on the 5800 block of W. Charleston Blvd.

NLVPD homicide detectives booked Tinsley into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

