Las Vegas police look for help to identify car involved in shooting

Las Vegas police are looking for this sedan in connection with an October shooting
Las Vegas police are looking for this sedan in connection with an October shooting(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle connected to an October shooting.

According to an LVMPD release, the shooting happened at approximately 10:49 p.m. on October 20 on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police initially identified one vehicle involved in the shooting and are now seeking a second.

The second car is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. It is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, suspected of having damage to the front left panel.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

