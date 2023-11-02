Las Vegas police look for help to identify car involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle connected to an October shooting.

According to an LVMPD release, the shooting happened at approximately 10:49 p.m. on October 20 on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police initially identified one vehicle involved in the shooting and are now seeking a second.

The second car is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. It is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, suspected of having damage to the front left panel.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.