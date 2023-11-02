Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a severe beating landed a valley high school student in the hospital.

According to a preliminary report, LVMPD officers responded to a battery call at Searles Ave. and 21st St. near Rancho High School. Police found a student that was “battered and bleeding from the head.”

The juvenile victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.” Metro detectives arrived on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

