Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a severe beating landed a valley high school student in the hospital.

According to a preliminary report, LVMPD officers responded to a battery call at Searles Ave. and 21st St. near Rancho High School. Police found a student that was “battered and bleeding from the head.”

The juvenile victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.” Metro detectives arrived on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Las Vegas police used deadly force during a domestic violence call on Oct. 31
Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday
The exterior of Golden Steer Steakhouse is seen in this provided photo.
Golden Steer announces 1st expansion of iconic Las Vegas restaurant in nearly 50 years
Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
Caesars CEO pledges largest salary increase in 4 decades for culinary employees

Latest News

Las Vegas police are looking for this sedan in connection with an October shooting
Las Vegas police look for help to identify car involved in shooting
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in North Las Vegas on Halloween night.
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
A local organization looks to change that with a mental health conference.
Suicide rates continue to rise in southern Nevada
Planet 13's Dazed Lounge is located at the superstore near Desert Inn Rd. and Sammy Davis Jr....
Sneak peek at Las Vegas cannabis consumption lounge