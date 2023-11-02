Health officials report 7 new cases of mpox in Clark County residents in October

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday announced that it has received reports of seven new cases of mpox in Clark County residents during the month of October.

According to SNHD, the agency last reported a case of mpox at the end of August, and reports had been significantly declining at that time.

The first case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was reported in Clark County in June 2022, SNHD said.

As of Nov. 1, 2023, the total number of mpox cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District is 303.

The agency is encouraging mpox vaccinations for people who are eligible, including those who have had contact with someone who has mpox.

“The readily available two-dose series vaccine is safe and effective at lowering the risk of getting mpox as well as the severity of symptoms if people do get sick. The vaccine can also help prevent mpox if given within 14 days after exposure,” according to the release.

According to SNHD, those eligible to get the vaccine include:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender or nonbinary people who in the past 6 months have had one of the following:

A new diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases.

More than one sex partner.

Sex at a commercial sex venue.

Sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where mpox transmission is occurring.

Sexual partners of people with the risks described above.

People who anticipate experiencing any of the above.

People who had close physical contact with someone known or suspected of having mpox in the last 14 days (could include a sexual partner or someone in the household).

People who have been informed by the Health District that they are a close contact of someone with mpox.

In Clark County, SNHD says a total of 11,300 mpox vaccines have been administered.

For more information, visit: www.snhd.info/monkeypox.

