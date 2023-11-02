Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Health officials report 7 new cases of mpox in Clark County residents in October

Generic exterior shot of the Southern Nevada Health District
Generic exterior shot of the Southern Nevada Health District(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday announced that it has received reports of seven new cases of mpox in Clark County residents during the month of October.

According to SNHD, the agency last reported a case of mpox at the end of August, and reports had been significantly declining at that time.

The first case of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was reported in Clark County in June 2022, SNHD said.

As of Nov. 1, 2023, the total number of mpox cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District is 303.

The agency is encouraging mpox vaccinations for people who are eligible, including those who have had contact with someone who has mpox.

“The readily available two-dose series vaccine is safe and effective at lowering the risk of getting mpox as well as the severity of symptoms if people do get sick. The vaccine can also help prevent mpox if given within 14 days after exposure,” according to the release.

According to SNHD, those eligible to get the vaccine include:

  • Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender or nonbinary people who in the past 6 months have had one of the following:
  • A new diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases.
  • More than one sex partner.
  • Sex at a commercial sex venue.
  • Sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where mpox transmission is occurring.
  • Sexual partners of people with the risks described above.
  • People who anticipate experiencing any of the above.
  • People who had close physical contact with someone known or suspected of having mpox in the last 14 days (could include a sexual partner or someone in the household).
  • People who have been informed by the Health District that they are a close contact of someone with mpox.

In Clark County, SNHD says a total of 11,300 mpox vaccines have been administered.

For more information, visit: www.snhd.info/monkeypox.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

Halloween is over, and as we look ahead to Christmas, FOX5 and Towbin Auto Group are partnering...
Chop The Tree Angel Donation Drive
The Culinary Union advised that it will set a strike deadline for Las Vegas hospitality workers...
Culinary Union to set strike deadline Thursday for Las Vegas hospitality workers
Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Culinary Union to set strike deadline Thursday for Las Vegas hospitality workers
Man charged with killing Tupac in Las Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring attorney
Man charged with killing Tupac in Las Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring an attorney