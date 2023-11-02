Forecast Outlook - 11/02/23

We’ll climb to 76° Thursday with mid to upper 70s through the weekend. The wind will be light with some high clouds passing through at times.

There will be some more cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday, but we keep it dry across Southern Nevada. Saturday’s forecast high is at 75° with Sunday at 77°. We’ll also get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as we set the clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

The breeze kicks up again early next week with gusts hovering around 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures fall back into the low 70s by Wednesday.

Long range models are bringing a slight chance for showers Sunday of next weekend.

