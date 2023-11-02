Surprise Squad
Downtown Summerlin announces return of annual holiday parade, outdoor ice rink

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the holidays quickly approaching, Downtown Summerlin on Thursday announced it will once again offer a parade and ice rink at the west Las Vegas shopping area.

According to a news release, running from Nov. 17 through Dec. 16, Downtown Summerlin’s holiday parade will be offered every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Running along Park Centre Drive, Downtown Summerlin says the free parade features lively holiday music, snow, dancers and Santa.

“Downtown Summerlin will be bringing back many holiday traditions families have grown to love,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “There are so many festive events at the property --- from the signature Holiday Parades, to visits with Santa, Rock Rink, The Giving Machine, Hanukkah and Lights for Flights, it’s a perfect place to celebrate all season long.”

In addition to the parade, opening Nov. 10, the shopping area will again offer the Rock Rink, an outdoor ice rink. Skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome, Downtown Summerlin says.

Those hoping to get a photo with Santa Claus can do so at Downtown Summerlin’s Santa Chalet, which is open daily through Dec. 24. The company also notes that visits with Santa for children with sensory conditions are available via reservation online.

For more information on the mall’s holiday programming, visit: Summerlin.com.

