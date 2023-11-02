Culinary Union to set strike deadline Thursday for Las Vegas hospitality workers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union on Thursday advised that it will set a strike deadline for Las Vegas hospitality workers.

According to a news release, the Culinary Union says at noon on Thursday, the organization will announce an impending strike deadline for 35,000 hospitality workers.

“Preparation for a Culinary and Bartenders Unions Citywide Strike intensify as no additional big table negotiations are currently scheduled with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts,” the union said in the release.

According to the Culinary Union, the event would mark the largest hospitality worker strike in U.S. history.

Since April, the Culinary Union says it has been negotiating over contracts for 35,000 workers with the three largest private employers in Las Vegas: MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Wynn/Encore Resorts.

The union notes that as of Sept. 15, 35,000 workers employed at 18 casino resorts in the state are working under an expired contract.

Members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted by 95% to authorize a strike after tens of thousands of hospitality workers cast their votes on Sept. 26.

