Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Culinary Union to set strike deadline Thursday for Las Vegas hospitality workers

The Culinary Union advised that it will set a strike deadline for Las Vegas hospitality workers on Thursday.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union on Thursday advised that it will set a strike deadline for Las Vegas hospitality workers.

According to a news release, the Culinary Union says at noon on Thursday, the organization will announce an impending strike deadline for 35,000 hospitality workers.

“Preparation for a Culinary and Bartenders Unions Citywide Strike intensify as no additional big table negotiations are currently scheduled with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts,” the union said in the release.

According to the Culinary Union, the event would mark the largest hospitality worker strike in U.S. history.

Since April, the Culinary Union says it has been negotiating over contracts for 35,000 workers with the three largest private employers in Las Vegas: MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Wynn/Encore Resorts.

The union notes that as of Sept. 15, 35,000 workers employed at 18 casino resorts in the state are working under an expired contract.

Members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted by 95% to authorize a strike after tens of thousands of hospitality workers cast their votes on Sept. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

The Culinary Union advised that it will set a strike deadline for Las Vegas hospitality workers...
Culinary Union to set strike deadline Thursday for Las Vegas hospitality workers
Man charged with killing Tupac in Las Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring attorney
Man charged with killing Tupac in Las Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring an attorney
Las Vegas police say a high school student was hospitalized after they were severely beaten.
Las Vegas police say high school student hospitalized after beating
Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas restores iconic Palms sign
Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas restores iconic Palms sign