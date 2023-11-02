Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Crews removing debris amid ongoing search for worker trapped after Kentucky coal plant collapse

In this image provided by WCHS-TV, a Martin County, Ky., sheriff's cruiser is shown outside an...
In this image provided by WCHS-TV, a Martin County, Ky., sheriff's cruiser is shown outside an abandoned mine coal preparation plant Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, south of Inez, Ky. One man has died after he and a coworker were trapped beneath a collapsed 11-story building being demolished at the abandoned eastern Kentucky mine's coal preparation plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. (Hannah Cline/WCHS-TV via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Crews began the arduous process of removing layers of rubble and debris in the search for a missing worker Thursday at a collapsed coal mine preparation plant in eastern Kentucky where a second worker died.

The 11-story abandoned building crashed down Tuesday night at the Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County while it was undergoing work toward its demolition. Officials briefly made contact with one of the two men working inside, but announced Wednesday he died amid rescue efforts. Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the second worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Inez, a town of about 500 people.

“We haven’t given up hope,” Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty said at a news conference with reporters Thursday.

Lafferty said a family member of the deceased man was at the site before he died and was able to speak with him. Crews have located his remains, but have not yet been able to remove them.

Lafferty said the process has taken a mental and physical toll on rescue workers, calling them “the most mentally strong and emotionally strong people, the bravest people” he’s ever known.

“To go underneath a structure like that and risk your own life to try to secure someone else’s life I think is one of the greatest attributes of the human spirit,” he said, adding: “You can’t be involved in something like this and not have emotions about it.”

Crews delved under layers of steel and concrete with search dogs and listening devices Wednesday and Thursday, a line of emergency vehicles surrounding the wreckage of the once 11-story building, now flattened onto itself. In the second full day of rescue efforts, officials are removing the debris into smaller piles for the search, Lafferty said.

Heavy equipment is being hauled to Inez from across Kentucky and out-of-state to help with the efforts. Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said some began arriving on the site Wednesday night. Search groups have been assigned to comb through rubble as it is removed.

“It’s a very methodical process, it’s a very slow process, but it’s a process that has to take place in order to get down into the building in where that last known location was,” he said.

He said responders were being rotated in shifts. Meiman said the building moved several times Wednesday.

“It is dangerous. It continues to be dangerous,” he said.

Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Col. Jeremy Slinker said rescuers worked throughout Wednesday night without breaks. Slinker estimated that up to 50 rescue workers and 25 support personnel at a time were involved in the search.

“We’re planning it out for a long operation and what we hope is we have some happy success really quick,” he said.

Several state agencies have begun investigations into the collapse and possible causes, including Kentucky state police.

The Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance said one of its officers was on site and that an inspection had been opened with Lexington Coal Company LLC, which had contracted with Skeens Enterprises LLC for site demolition and salvage operations.

The division said the investigation could take up to six months to complete.

President Lyndon Johnson visited Inez during his “War On Poverty” in 1964.

In 2000, a coal-sludge impoundment in Inez collapsed, sending an estimated 300 million gallons into the Big Sandy River and its tributaries. A byproduct of purifying coal, the sludge oozed into yards and streams for miles in what was considered one of the South’s worst environmental disasters at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

FILE - Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her...
Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more
The owner of a Seattle sandwich shop has disappeared, leaving employees without pay and the...
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
FILE - Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the...
House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel as Biden vows to veto the GOP’s approach
The Culinary Union has set a strike deadline for 35,000 Las Vegas hospitality workers.
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers