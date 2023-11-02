Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Clark County announces free F1 watch parties

George Russell does a burnout during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
George Russell does a burnout during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced that it has partnered with the Las Vegas Grand Prix to host a trio of free community watch parties for the F1 event on November 18.

According to a media release, attendance is free and giveaway items will be available for the first 100 fans to arrive onsite at each location.

“As the excitement in our region grows ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, it was important to Clark County that we find a way to make this race more accessible to our residents,” said Jim Gibson, Chair of the Clark County Commission. “Through this partnership with F1, we have been able to provide free watch party experiences that are as close to being at the race itself, with food truck options, large screening capabilities, and audio that is without delay. I thank the Las Vegas Grand Prix for this viewing partnership as well as the City of Henderson and Nellis Air Force Base for their enthusiasm in making this a reality for our community.”

The community watch party locations and attendance information are as follows:

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater (500 S. Grand Central Parkway)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an outdoor event. Food trucks will be on-site for purchases. An RSVP is required to attend based on capacity restrictions. Click on this link to reserve your spot: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Formula-1-Watch-Party/573867

“From the Stanley Cup Finals to the Aces WBNA World Championships, our watch parties on Water Street Plaza provide incredible opportunities for community connections,” said Michelle Romero, City of Henderson Mayor. “We are thrilled to partner with Clark County and offer Southern Nevada residents an opportunity off the Strip to watch the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX live on our big digital screen. Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or just up for some electrifying entertainment, this is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water Street)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an outdoor event. Food trucks will be on-site for purchases. No RSVP is required.

“Ensuring that our military members and their families have a place to watch and share in the excitement of the F1 race experience is important and I thank Nellis Air Force Base for its strong partnership in making this happen,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner.

Nellis Air Force Base (5871 Fitzgerald Blvd, Nellis AFB, NV 89191)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an indoor event open to those with military identification. There are capacity limitations, and an RSVP is required. Click on this link to reserve your spot: nellisF1watchparty.eventbrite.com

The three watch locations are free to the public to attend and the broadcast rights for this event are being provided by Las Vegas Grand Prix to ensure the viewing experience is optimized.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

The Culinary Union has set a strike deadline for 35,000 Las Vegas hospitality workers.
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly October shooting near 20 block of Hoke...
North Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly October shooting
Halloween is over, and as we look ahead to Christmas, FOX5 and Towbin Auto Group are partnering...
Chop The Tree Angel Donation Drive