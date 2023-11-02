Clark County announces free F1 watch parties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced that it has partnered with the Las Vegas Grand Prix to host a trio of free community watch parties for the F1 event on November 18.

According to a media release, attendance is free and giveaway items will be available for the first 100 fans to arrive onsite at each location.

“As the excitement in our region grows ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, it was important to Clark County that we find a way to make this race more accessible to our residents,” said Jim Gibson, Chair of the Clark County Commission. “Through this partnership with F1, we have been able to provide free watch party experiences that are as close to being at the race itself, with food truck options, large screening capabilities, and audio that is without delay. I thank the Las Vegas Grand Prix for this viewing partnership as well as the City of Henderson and Nellis Air Force Base for their enthusiasm in making this a reality for our community.”

The community watch party locations and attendance information are as follows:

Clark County Government Center Amphitheater (500 S. Grand Central Parkway)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an outdoor event. Food trucks will be on-site for purchases. An RSVP is required to attend based on capacity restrictions. Click on this link to reserve your spot: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Formula-1-Watch-Party/573867

“From the Stanley Cup Finals to the Aces WBNA World Championships, our watch parties on Water Street Plaza provide incredible opportunities for community connections,” said Michelle Romero, City of Henderson Mayor. “We are thrilled to partner with Clark County and offer Southern Nevada residents an opportunity off the Strip to watch the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX live on our big digital screen. Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or just up for some electrifying entertainment, this is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water Street)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an outdoor event. Food trucks will be on-site for purchases. No RSVP is required.

“Ensuring that our military members and their families have a place to watch and share in the excitement of the F1 race experience is important and I thank Nellis Air Force Base for its strong partnership in making this happen,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner.

Nellis Air Force Base (5871 Fitzgerald Blvd, Nellis AFB, NV 89191)

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony Screening: 8:45 PM

Race Begins: 10:00 PM

This is an indoor event open to those with military identification. There are capacity limitations, and an RSVP is required. Click on this link to reserve your spot: nellisF1watchparty.eventbrite.com

The three watch locations are free to the public to attend and the broadcast rights for this event are being provided by Las Vegas Grand Prix to ensure the viewing experience is optimized.

