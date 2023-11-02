‘The Bend’ development taking shape; set to open in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bend has been under construction since late summer of 2022 and is just five months away from its first businesses opening, according to developer J Dapper, who picked the location just off I-215 across from IKEA partially for its easy access.

“We thought that this was going to be a good area,” Dapper said about the plan to build on the site. “Obviously an area that the freeway wraps around us. That’s why we called it The Bend.”

Dapper estimates the project is about 75% done. With many of the structures already built, the next step is to fill them with the businesses he plans to bring in. That includes restaurants, bars and hair salons in the first phase of the project.

“All the concepts you’ll see in The Bend are unique and different,” Dapper said.

But the developer didn’t get to this point in the project without having to make some on-the-fly changes over the years. A theater was originally planned be the center of phase two.

“When COVID hit, obviously the movie industry changed dramatically,” Dapper said. “We had to pause the project and kind of reimagine what we were going to build.”

So he changed course slightly, moving the centerpiece of phase two from an inside activity to an outdoor one.

“One of our big anchor tenants is a concept called The Electric Pickle, which is a pickleball concept built around food and beverage,” Dapper said excitedly. “It’s a really really cool concept.”

With even more development either already finished or on its way in the area, like Uncommons, the new Durango resort, and UNLV’s Technology Park, Dapper sees more value in The Bend’s location beyond being situated next to the freeway.

“I really believe that this is going to be that new area between all of these projects where everybody kind of comes and plays and dines,” Dapper said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.