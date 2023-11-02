Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Barriers have been installed on the pedestrian bridges on the Strip ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a move that Clark County said was “for safety reasons” during the upcoming F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, film was added to the pedestrian bridges on the Strip. However, some of the visual barriers were quickly removed by people walking by.

Now, as of Wednesday, FOX5 observed that yet another layer of visual obstruction was added to the pedestrian bridges: Barriers.

In a statement to FOX5, Formula 1 officials said the barriers “will play an important role in ensuring a safe event for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

The full statement can be read below:

“Safety both on and off the track is always the number one priority at every Formula 1 race. In consultation with local emergency response officials, we collectively developed a safety plan for the public and private pedestrian bridges that cross the race circuit to ensure that drivers are safe from objects from above, and pedestrians are safe on all bridges from any errant track debris. We are confident the safety scrims and barriers, once completely installed and secured, will play an important role in ensuring a safe event for drivers and pedestrians alike.”

Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down

F1 also advised that safety scrims and barriers are measures that are added to pedestrian bridges at all of its races.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas student hospitalized after beating
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell signals at the line of scrimmage in the first...
Raiders bench Garoppolo, try to move forward under interim coach Antonio Pierce
Barriers have been installed on the pedestrian bridges on the Strip ahead of F1's Las Vegas...
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi reacts after quarterback Aidan...
Raiders fire offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, AP source says
Vegas Golden Knights centers Jack Eichel (9) and Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate with Vegas...
Golden Knights host the Jets after shootout victory