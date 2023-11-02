Arts District businesses debate whether to welcome a weed lounge nearby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas tourists are very eager for marijuana lounges to finally open, but there is debate in a vibrant tourism hotspot whether the business belongs in the popular Arts District.

The first-ever applicant in the city of Las Vegas comes from Metroplex Realty, right in the epicenter of the Arts District on Main Street. Adjacent businesses include bars, restaurants, art galleries, shopping and tattoo parlors, in addition to the many murals lining the walls. There are dispensaries within walking distance.

“It’s a great fit and it’s actually going to drive existing business, even businesses that are fighting it the most,” said President Paul Murad of Metroplex, stating how a lounge would “support the restaurants and boutiques and art galleries.” The proposal includes a speakeasy door leading to a room with chandeliers and candelabras.

FOX5 has told you how numerous entrepreneurs hope to open a “new Amsterdam” in the Arts District, but the city has maintained a 1,000-foot-distance requirement with exceptions that can be granted. Murad has been working with social equity applicants to launch different businesses in the area.

Murad has met with various other business owners to appease concerns, pointing to stringent state requirements for security and ventilation. State regulators also demand heavy emphasis on use of rideshares to prevent DUIs; patrons to the area often use rideshares due to a lack of parking spots and paid public parking fees.

Recreational dispensaries did not destroy neighborhoods and buildings and communities,” he said. “There’s no need to fear the unknown,” Murad said. Tourists are often seen smoking on the Strip, or resort to consuming in hotel rooms. Resorts have clamored for lounges for a place for patrons to go. Murad said landlords who ban smoking in apartments or homes would also feel some relief, directing tenants elsewhere.

A nearby ice cream shop and bakery wrote a letter of approval to city staff. “As long as my concerns are addressed...I support the application,” wrote the adjacent ice cream shop owner in a letter. The bakery called it a “complementary asset,” noting “as long as this effort is done responsibly.”

There is a debate even within City Hall. Staff with the city of Las Vegas recommend approval. The Planning Commission recommended denial.

A brewery and wine room owner in a joint letter write concerns over “odors and fumes...cannabis and alcohol are not to be mixed.”

The owner of a tequila bar and sushi restaurant voiced concerns. “Patrons of the Arts District include visiting families who do not partake in cannabis,” the letter stated. The owner urged city officials to treat a lounge like an adult entertainment establishment or gaming, calling for a relocation into an industrial area.

Murad tabled the latest discussion, in hopes city council members have their concerns addressed first; he also hopes to organize another community meeting for owners to address their concerns.

