Winter wonderland holiday display returning to Sam’s Town’s Mystic Falls Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Featuring more than 26,000 points of light, Sam’s Town announced that its beloved winter wonderland holiday display will once again return to Mystic Falls Park.

According to a news release, the holiday attraction will begin at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 22, then daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The holiday-themed display at Mystic Falls Park is an annual tradition at Sam’s Town that began in 1994.

As part of the festivities, guests can enjoy an 18-foot Christmas tree decorated with festive ornaments and thousands of twinkling lights, topped with a starburst tree topper.

In total, Sam’s Town says the holiday display features 26,350 points of light.

The property notes that it will also again host a nine-minute holiday laser light show, which is described as the centerpiece of the display.

Winter wonderland display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town (Sam's Town)

Sam’s Town says the laser light show features a variety of classic holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Adding to the wintery experience, Sam’s Town says Mystic Falls Park “will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year.”

Those hoping to visit Santa Claus can also do so at Mystic Falls Park. Sam’s Town says Santa join in the festivities by visiting the Mystic Falls Park gazebo beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The property says Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to stop by and take photos with Santa using their own cameras, Sam’s Town says.

For more information, visit: www.samstownlv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.