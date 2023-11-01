Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Winter wonderland holiday display returning to Sam’s Town’s Mystic Falls Park

Winter wonderland returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
Winter wonderland returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town(Sam's Town)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Featuring more than 26,000 points of light, Sam’s Town announced that its beloved winter wonderland holiday display will once again return to Mystic Falls Park.

According to a news release, the holiday attraction will begin at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 22, then daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The holiday-themed display at Mystic Falls Park is an annual tradition at Sam’s Town that began in 1994.

As part of the festivities, guests can enjoy an 18-foot Christmas tree decorated with festive ornaments and thousands of twinkling lights, topped with a starburst tree topper.

In total, Sam’s Town says the holiday display features 26,350 points of light.

The property notes that it will also again host a nine-minute holiday laser light show, which is described as the centerpiece of the display.

Winter wonderland display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town
Winter wonderland display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town(Sam's Town)

Sam’s Town says the laser light show features a variety of classic holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Adding to the wintery experience, Sam’s Town says Mystic Falls Park “will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year.”

Those hoping to visit Santa Claus can also do so at Mystic Falls Park. Sam’s Town says Santa join in the festivities by visiting the Mystic Falls Park gazebo beginning Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The property says Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to stop by and take photos with Santa using their own cameras, Sam’s Town says.

For more information, visit: www.samstownlv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Las Vegas police used deadly force during a domestic violence call on Oct. 31
Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday
The exterior of Golden Steer Steakhouse is seen in this provided photo.
Golden Steer announces 1st expansion of iconic Las Vegas restaurant in nearly 50 years
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning

Latest News

Miracle Mile Shops to debut free ‘Lost City’ show at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip
Miracle Mile Shops to debut free ‘Lost City’ show at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas High Rollers kick off the Celebrity Spin Zone for the month of November by...
The Las Vegas High Rollers kick off the November Spin Zone
Findlay Automotive Group chooses the Las Vegas High Rollers as the Celebrity Spin Zone charity...
Findlay chooses the Las Vegas High Rollers as November Spin Zone charity
Chris Brown performs at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas
Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve performance on Las Vegas Strip