Suspect charged with killing Las Vegas reporter returns to court

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former Clark County politician charged with the killing of a Las Vegas reporter last year returned to a Clark County courtroom on Tuesday.

Robert Telles was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 and charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home on September 3, 2022. Telles was arrested by Las Vegas police four days later.

One year later: Former Clark County official to stand trial for reporter’s murder

On October 31, the prosecution revealed that police body camera footage of a traffic stop related to the case had not been preserved. Telles, representing himself, called this development “careless, if not malicious.”

Further discussion indicated that the video footage was tagged as simply a traffic stop and it was never downloaded or saved in connection with the case.

“They had a duty to ensure that it was protected,” Telles countered.

A prior motion by the defendant to suppress certain evidence in the case was continued by Judge Michelle Leavitt. Telles will return to Clark County District Court for a hearing regarding that motion on November 30.

