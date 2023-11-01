Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a suspect was arrested after stealing a police vehicle and crashing into another vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to LVMPD, around 11:00 P.M. Tuesday night, officers responded to a subject in the area of Blue Diamond and Buffalo and found them naked. That subject fought with an officer, and stole his marked patrol vehicle.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Rainbow and Hacienda. The suspect was taken into custody at the time. Police said the two occupants in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer sustained minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The area around Rainbow and Hacienda remains closed as of 5:30 A.M. Wednesday morning due to the police investigation.

