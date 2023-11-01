Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found in the west valley Wednesday morning.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found in the west valley Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report, LVMPD officers responded to a call of malicious destruction of private property at the intersection of Fort Apache Rd. and Peccole Strada. The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) is currently investigating the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Residents shared with FOX5 how they felt seeing this derogatory graffiti.

“Anger, scared, I’m terrified. for myself my family my kids my community. we already see so many people killed for no harm, no provocation, nothing. they just shot kids while they were still sleeping in their beds,” said a resident who lives in the community that was hit by the antisemitic remarks.

“I want to thank Metro for being out here and their fast response to these hate crimes,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman. “This is my ward, with the largest Jewish population, and it will not be tolerated.”

“We’re not going to tolerate it, and we’re coming after you. This is a hate crime.”

Victoria Seaman, Las Vegas Ward 2 Councilwoman

Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas(FOX5)

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the SNCTC section at www.SNCTC.ORG or by phone at 702-828-7777.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Las Vegas police used deadly force during a domestic violence call on Oct. 31
Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday
The exterior of Golden Steer Steakhouse is seen in this provided photo.
Golden Steer announces 1st expansion of iconic Las Vegas restaurant in nearly 50 years
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning

Latest News

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed while trick-or-treating
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses Las Vegas defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
SEMA show returns to Las Vegas with 160K attendees expected
SEMA show returns to Las Vegas with 160K attendees expected
SEMA show returns to Las Vegas with 160K attendees expected
SEMA show returns to Las Vegas with 160K attendees expected