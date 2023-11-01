SEMA show returns to Las Vegas with 160K attendees expected

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the biggest auto shows in the nation is back in Vegas!

SEMA brings together over 160,000 professionals in the automotive industry to show new trends. It’ll also show things we could soon see on the roads.

“What happens on the race track or what happens in development finds itself in personalizing form in cars,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “So when you go to a car, you buy it and want to make it your own, our industry helps do that.”

This year sema is inviting the public to its events on Friday at the convention center. Click here to get your tickets.

