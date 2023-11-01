Surprise Squad
Renderings released of pot consumption lounge to open near Las Vegas Strip
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Renderings have been released of a cannabis consumption lounge that will open at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Planet 13 says the facility will be called “DAZED! Lounge.” The facility will be located at Planet 13′s Las Vegas “SuperStore,” 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite 100.

The company said “DAZED! Lounge” will feature 3,000 square feet of mixed-use food, consumption, and entertainment space.

“We’re thrilled to share our exciting plans for our trailblazing cannabis consumption lounge. From day one, our goal has been to out-Vegas-Vegas, and this is another big step in that direction. It’s an extraordinary space for cannabis novices, connoisseurs, tourists and locals to enjoy cannabis while experiencing world-class entertainment,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

Developers say “DAZED! Lounge” will be a " first-of-its-kind, high-end consumption lounge with a cool phone-booth speak-easy style secret entrance off the grand hallway.”

