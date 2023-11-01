North Las Vegas teen shot and killed while trick-or-treating

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in North Las Vegas while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

In a Wednesday afternoon media release, North Las Vegas police said officers responded to the 6100 block of Shadow Oak Drive for reports of a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

NLVPD homicide detectives were notified and took over the investigation. According to a police report, the preliminary details of the investigation indicate that a group of several male teenagers wearing ski masks got out of a vehicle and quickly approached two trick-or-treaters.

One of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of teenagers, resulting in the death of the 17-year-old. The two trick-or-treaters left the scene prior to police arrival.

Detectives are still in the initial stages of the investigation and are trying to learn what occurred. Detectives encourage those involved, as well as any witnesses, to please come forward and speak with investigators.

Detectives are also seeking the help of residents in the area to come forward with any information about the two trick-or-treaters, as it’s believed they were trick-or-treating in that immediate area prior to the shooting. This includes reviewing home security cameras that may have captured the trick-or-treaters at a house or walking in the area.

The trick-or-treaters involved were described as juvenile males. One was wearing all black, a red backpack, with a black ski mask on and the second one was wearing a white “Scream” mask. Both were also wearing what appeared to be a blinking light on their costumes which made them more visible at night.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

