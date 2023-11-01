Surprise Squad
Nevada Army National Guard announces first female commander to oversee 17th Sustainment Brigade

Col. Amy Klim
Col. Amy Klim(Nevada Army National Guard)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ceremony will be held this weekend to name the first female commander to oversee the 17th Sustainment Brigade with the Nevada Army National Guard.

According to a news release, Col. Amy Klima will become the first female commander to oversee the 17th Sustainment Brigade, which includes more than two-thirds of the entire Nevada Army National Guard’s approximately 3,350 soldiers. This group, according to the release, is the largest formation of soldiers in the Nevada Army National Guard.

The release notes that Klima, currently the Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Nevada National Guard, will replace Col. Clayton Chappell, who will become the Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff with a certificate of eligibility to become a brigadier general.

The Nevada Army National Guard says Klima, who was born and raised in Butte, Montana, enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in 1993.

According to the release, the 17th Sustainment Brigade “maintains administrative and mission control over two-thirds of the Nevada Army Guard, encompassing units in the 17th Special Troops Battalion, the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and those battalions’ subordinate companies and detachments.”

The primary mission of the 17th Sustainment Brigade “is to provide logistical and sustainment support to enable the readiness and capabilities of units within the Nevada National Guard, including supply, maintenance, transportation, and other vital logistical functions,” the release says.

