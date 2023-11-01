Surprise Squad
More LVMPD officers trained to spot marijuana DUIs ahead of cannabis lounge openings
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:39 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are training more officers to spot someone who may be driving while high, all ahead of the launch of marijuana lounges across the Las Vegas Valley.

FOX5 told you about the new advanced training courses for officers to detect different kinds of DUIs. 155 officers have been trained so far, and 1,806 arrests have been made since the launch of the program in May 2022.

The first cannabis lounges may open in November. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will require lounges to have DUI prevention plans, and train employees to spot overconsumption, and incentivize use of rideshares and taxis. There are concerns that some drivers will fall through the cracks, with deadly consequences.

Out of 125 deadly vehicle crashes in 2023 so far, 45 were caused by a DUI driver; 20 involved drugs alone, 16 involved drugs and alcohol, and 9 involved just alcohol.

“One of the biggest worries that we have is more impaired drivers on a road. People are going to be going to these lounges and smoking marijuana,” said Officer Officer Mike Thiele with the the LVMPD Traffic Safety Office.

“Just like alcohol, people think it’s okay to drive under the influence of alcohol. We don’t want them to think that it’s okay to drive under the influence of marijuana, either. We’re adding more officers out there that are better trained to check for drug impairment,” Thiele said.

Officers learn to spot how alcohol or certain drugs can affect driving in different ways, from swerving lanes to speeding.

“When it comes to the tolerant user of marijuana, we might see is somebody that has short term memory loss: it’s a cognitive cycle effective drug. They’re either slow on the time or fast on the time. It all depends on the type of marijuana, the strength of marijuana, and what and how often they consume marijuana,” Thiele said.

Education is a crucial part of prevention, Thiele said. “Don’t drive high. Don’t get behind the wheel after you have smoked marijuana at one of these lounges,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

