Miracle Mile Shops to debut free ‘Lost City’ show at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new 3D projection video show will debut inside the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the free 3D projection video show, dubbed “The Lost City Show,” will run every day from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on the hour.

Miracle Mile Shops said that the free show is part of the venue’s “extensive renovations.”

Located in front of V Theater, developers say “The Lost City Show” was “created with the help of innovative projection mapping technology, which allows projections to envelop any surface and create surreal effects.”

“Visitors can watch fire, water, ice, earth and wind dance across the stone facade of V Theater and the surrounding cityscape,” Miracle Mile Shops said of the attraction.

