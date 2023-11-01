The Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach and general manager

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, late Tuesday evening the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired their head coach and general manager.

The owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis wrote, “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

This is a developing story and FOX5 sports team will update this story as new information comes in.

X: Las Vegas Raiders relieve Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler (FOX5)

