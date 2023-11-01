Surprise Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach and general manager

A general view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver...
A general view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, late Tuesday evening the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired their head coach and general manager.

The owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis wrote, “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

This is a developing story and FOX5 sports team will update this story as new information comes in.

