Las Vegas air travel, gaming win see small September increases

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The number of air travelers passing through Las Vegas saw a small year-over-year increase last month, with similar gains reflected in the win total reported by gaming license holders.

In a media release, Harry Reid International Airport reported that it saw 4,788,444 arriving and departing passengers in September, a 0.7% increase over one year ago for the same period. That brings the year-to-date passenger total to 42,501,599, a 10.3% increase for the year so far.

When looking at the numbers by carrier type, international travelers provided the biggest gain, with a 6.9% rise from 2022. Domestic travel was up 0.5%, while west side/helicopter traffic fell 7.8%.

Southwest saw the biggest increase in year-over-year passenger totals in September. The carrier transported 1,792,818 passengers to and from Las Vegas last month for an 11.4% increase compared to 2022. Delta traffic was up 5.9%.

Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total gaming win of $1,270,598,215 for the month of September, which amounts to a 1.69% increase compared to September 2022, when licensees reported a gaming win of $1,249,470,541. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023), gaming win has increased 2.91%.

Broken down geographically, the Las Vegas Strip led the way regarding increases, as it saw a 6.94% increase compared to one year ago. Clark County was up 2.79%.

The State collected $77,616,809 in percentage fees during the month of October (through Oct. 30), based on the taxable revenues generated in September. This represents a 3.59% (or $2,889,724) decrease compared to October 2022, when percentage fee collections were $80,506,533.

