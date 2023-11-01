Surprise Squad
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital

Siasosi Vanisi
Siasosi Vanisi(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who murdered a police sergeant on the University of Nevada, Reno campus in 1998 died Oct. 26 in a Las Vegas hospital.

Siasosi Vanisi, 53, received the death penalty for the hatchet slaying of Sgt. George Sullivan on Jan. 13, 1998. Vanisi told friends he wanted to rob and kill a police officer.

Vanisi fled Reno and authorities arrested him in Salt Lake City.

Vanisi was on death row at the High Desert State Prison in Clark County for first degree murder. He was also guilty of grand larceny and robbery.

He died at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Next of kin has been notified. NDOC said it requested an autopsy.

