How to prepare your vehicle for cold temperatures

Experts say cooler temps can take a toll on your car.
Cooler temperatures can take a toll on your car. There are things you can do to make sure your ready to hit the road.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to experts, cooler temperatures can take a toll on your car.

There are some things you can do to make sure you’re ready to hit the road.

Doug Holt, who’s a mechanic in Nashville, said getting your car inspected before winter can save you a lot of money down the road.

Holt sees it every year, ”Of course batteries, batteries tend to die when cold weather comes along, especially if they’re weak and they have some age on them.”

That’s why they check the battery first during an inspection.

Then the coolant, Holt said, ”If it freezes, basically ice expands and it will break the radiator and go so far as to damage the engine block or the head gasket itself.”

Next, they examine the tires, Holt said, ”With the cold weather, the tires have moisture in the air and the tires so that moisture condenses and it’ll lower the pressure of the tires.” Low tire pressure can cause uneven wear on your tires and can impact your tire’s tread.”

Lastly, Holt said, ”Before a car leaves we fill up the washer fluid because if you’re in difficult conditions and you don’t have any washer fluid, you’re in real trouble.”

He warns with the cooler temperatures, ”Do not pour hot water on your windshield if it’s iced over in fact a little bit of vinegar goes a long way in helping defrost.

There are some of these things you can keep an eye on at home but overall Holt recommends taking your car in for a full inspection.

