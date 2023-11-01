Golden Knights host the Jets after shootout victory

(AP) - Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 34-18-1 record in home games last season. The Golden Knights had a 20.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 42 goals on 207 chances.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 21-22-1 record in road games last season. The Jets averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.3% (52 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed).

Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

