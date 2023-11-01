Surprise Squad
Golden Knights host the Jets after shootout victory

Vegas Golden Knights centers Jack Eichel (9) and Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate with Vegas...
Vegas Golden Knights centers Jack Eichel (9) and Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate with Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) after Carrier's goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 34-18-1 record in home games last season. The Golden Knights had a 20.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 42 goals on 207 chances.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 21-22-1 record in road games last season. The Jets averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.3% (52 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed).

Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

