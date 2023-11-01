Forecast Outlook - 11/01/23

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures gradually warming up. We’ll climb to 72° Wednesday with mid-70s on Thursday and Friday.

Some clouds will be passing through on Saturday with dry weather continuing. High temperatures will be running in the upper 70s and low 80s for your weekend plans with light wind around Southern Nevada.

Overnight lows stay in the 40s Wednesday night with low-mid 50s later this week and for the weekend.

