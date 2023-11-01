Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have responded after an elderly woman was hit by a car in a Las Vegas intersection on Tuesday night.

According to a preliminary report, the victim was struck near the intersection of Tropicana and Jones. The pedestrian suffered what appeared to be head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police later reported that the woman was in critical condition and said that the driver in the crash was an elderly male who did not appear to be impaired.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

