Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and pinned him to the tree.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are on scene in a Scottsdale neighborhood where a body was pinned to a tree.

Technical rescue teams from Scottsdale and Phoenix responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call on Lafayette Boulevard, near 64th Street and Indian School Road. Scottsdale Fire officials say it began when a homeowner hired a man to work on a dead eucalyptus tree. Officials say the man cut a branch that ended up pinning him against the tree, killing him.

Other information was not immediately available.

