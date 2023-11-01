Surprise Squad
Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve performance on Las Vegas Strip

Chris Brown performs at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas
Chris Brown performs at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas(Radis Denphutaraphrechar via Drai's Nightclub)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown has announced he will headline a performance on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, Brown is set to perform at Drai’s Nightclub on Sunday, December 31.

Having performed at the venue multiple times, Drai’s noted that its team has built Brown a custom two-story addition to the stage that he uses for all his performances at Drai’s Nightclub.

For more information on tickets, visit: please visit www.draisgroup.com.

