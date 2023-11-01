Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve performance on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown has announced he will headline a performance on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release, Brown is set to perform at Drai’s Nightclub on Sunday, December 31.

Having performed at the venue multiple times, Drai’s noted that its team has built Brown a custom two-story addition to the stage that he uses for all his performances at Drai’s Nightclub.

