Checking in on La Bonita Supermarkets two years after damaging windstorm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than two years after La Bonita Supermarket’s Eastern and Desert Inn location’s awning collapsed in a windstorm, injuring four people, the market is finally almost done with renovations.

Since that storm, some people living nearby say they’ve been driving longer distances to find low-priced groceries.

“I came here shopping when I moved into the neighborhood about two years ago,” Gabriela Cervantes told FOX5. “And then I saw the news,” she added, referencing the awning collapse.

“I actually was here before it closed two years ago,” Rosie Craig, who works next to that La Bonita location, remembered. “I used to come over here to get my produce.”

“They had to either go and relocate to another store or wait for us to open,” explained La Bonita spokesperson Jessica Jordan-Tabares. “We’re excited that they’re going to be coming here.”

The Eastern and Desert Inn location is targeting late November or early December for a reopening date. Jordan-Tabares says legal hurdles pushed back renovations, which customers say is better late than never.

“I was ready for it to open,” Cervantes said. “I didn’t think it was going to take that long.”

“Every day when I go to work, I go through the little hole and look, like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait! Here come the freezers!’” Craig exclaimed.

Both Craig and Cervantes have their favorites they can’t wait to get again at the spot that’s most convenient to them.

“I can’t wait to have their menudo,” Craig said dreamily.

“My favorite thing is their juice bar,” Cervantes added.

Cervantes’ number one reason for coming to La Bonita is a reminder of a familiar place.

“It’s pretty authentic,” she said. “Something my grandma could cook.”

La Bonita is looking to hire 120 people at $12 to $18 per hour at the new location.

