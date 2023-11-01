Surprise Squad
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says

Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy in Utah died Saturday after he accidentally got a tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, according to local reports.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis told KSTU the death appears to be a tragic accident, and there was no sign of foul play or suspicious activity.

The teen, identified as Maximus Knight, was helping a clean up at Knights Corn Maze, his family’s property.

The sheriff said that the family went looking for Maximus when they found him unconscious at a tetherball pole with the rope wrapped around his neck.

KTVX reports that first responders were able to get a pulse back on Maximus, but he later died at the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, Maximus’ aunt called his death a tragic accident.

The GoFundMe also said the family’s corn maze is a staple to the community, and Maximus was actively involved in helping with it.

“Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.”

KTVX said a candlelight vigil was held for Maximus on Monday evening.

