Toby Keith adds 3rd show on Las Vegas Strip

Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank...
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Toby Keith has announced he will headline a third show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, the third show was added after his first two performances (Dec. 10 and 11) went on sale last week and sold out within minutes.

“Due to the fervent demand from fans,” Live Nation said Keith will now perform on Dec. 14 as well.

“The response to these shows has got me all fired up. We’re gonna do one last show on in Vegas. This will be the only show we add on this Las Vegas run. I’m fired up for these three shows and clearly you are, too,” Keith said.

Tickets for the last show of this Las Vegas run will go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.  

