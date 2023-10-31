Tips a big concern for Las Vegas hospitality workers ahead of Formula 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of thousands of Las Vegas hospitality workers rely on tips for their income, and different industries are addressing concerns over paychecks when crowds of international tourists descent on the Strip during Formula 1.

From valets to card dealers, gratuity is a crucial part of compensation for plenty of resort employees and different service industry workers.

Employees and Las Vegas locals have vented their concerns for months.

“Waitstaff would divide the European tables evenly between them knowing they would tip very little or not at all,” one post stated about their brother, who worked at a restaurant at the Paris.

“F1 people don’t tip...nobody wants to work,” another post said.

“Most drivers do not like driving for international guests,” a limo driver told FOX5.

“International guests rarely tip and if they do, it’s 2 to 5 dollars. This is a insult,” another limo driver said.

Culinary Union Local 226 is addressing concerns for pay for tens of thousands of hospitality workers and those who rely on tips.

“We’re proposing that for 30 days prior to the race, that all workers would get an extra two hours of pay and tippers would actually get their tip allocation for compensation,” said Ted Pappageorge, noting how international tourists are important but they simply may not have American cash on standby.

“There’s just not cash available. We are proposing four classifications that make sense: the ability to use tip apps for tipping, and and other things to help, help with that issue,” Pappageorge said.

A recent change for taxi fares addressed the issue of compensation: many drivers have concerns over how a lack of gratuity could affect their whole paychecks.

The Nevada Taxi Authority granted a temporary F1 surcharge of $15 for routes from the airport to the Resort Corridor from November 15 to 21.

Taxi drivers face a harsh reality: more F1 traffic means, even fewer rides per day.

“That $15 surcharge will be my tip,” someone posted on X.

FOX5 inquired with MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn about compensation options for tip employees.

FOX5 also reached out to F1 to ask if ticketholders will be informed about Las Vegas tipping standards.

