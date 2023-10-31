Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Residents displaced by Tuesday morning apartment fire in Henderson

The Henderson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Oct. 31
The Henderson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Oct. 31(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple residents have been displaced by a morning apartment fire in Henderson.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Henderson, HFD was called in response to a possible dryer fire on the 3000 block of High View Drive at approximately 8 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, crews confirmed the presence of a fire and began to knock it down.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called and members of its staff and volunteers are currently providing aid. The City of Henderson initially said that two residents had been displaced, but the Red Cross provided an update this afternoon noting that the fire affected at least four units and that it displaced “about 10 people.”

The Red Cross added that it is also offering emotional support and financial assistance for those who require it. It said it will continue to assist those affected “in the coming days and weeks.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago

Latest News

HVAC operators still needed in Las Vegas
Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Las Vegas experts aren’t sure
The Culinary Union on Tuesday announced that pit building workers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix...
Pit building workers for Las Vegas Grand Prix will have right to decide whether to unionize
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday