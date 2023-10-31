Residents displaced by Tuesday morning apartment fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple residents have been displaced by a morning apartment fire in Henderson.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Henderson, HFD was called in response to a possible dryer fire on the 3000 block of High View Drive at approximately 8 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, crews confirmed the presence of a fire and began to knock it down.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called and members of its staff and volunteers are currently providing aid. The City of Henderson initially said that two residents had been displaced, but the Red Cross provided an update this afternoon noting that the fire affected at least four units and that it displaced “about 10 people.”

Our Disaster Action Team is on the scene, addressing the immediate needs of those affected. This includes ensuring access to essential items such as clothing and food, assisting with the replacement of prescription medicines and making sure they have a safe place to stay tonight.

The Red Cross added that it is also offering emotional support and financial assistance for those who require it. It said it will continue to assist those affected “in the coming days and weeks.”

