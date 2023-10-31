Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Report names Las Vegas Valley best warm-weather winter destination

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.(Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP Images)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures beginning to drop around the U.S., the personal finance website WalletHub developed a system ranking the most affordable domestic destinations that are also the easiest to reach.

The Las Vegas Valley claimed the top spot for warm-weather destinations in the final report. The San Diego area, including Chula Vista and Carlsbad, came in second, with the Austin, Texas metro area ranked third.

Source: WalletHub

Separate rankings selecting the best winter vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers ranked these cities in the top five:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Washington D.C.
  3. Chicago
  4. New York
  5. Denver

The complete results of the report are available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago

Latest News

Las Vegas police used deadly force during a domestic violence call on Oct. 31
Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call
The Henderson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Oct. 31
Residents displaced by Tuesday morning apartment fire in Henderson
HVAC operators still needed in Las Vegas
Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Las Vegas experts aren’t sure
The Culinary Union on Tuesday announced that pit building workers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix...
Pit building workers for Las Vegas Grand Prix will have right to decide whether to unionize