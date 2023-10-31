Report names Las Vegas Valley best warm-weather winter destination

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With temperatures beginning to drop around the U.S., the personal finance website WalletHub developed a system ranking the most affordable domestic destinations that are also the easiest to reach.

The Las Vegas Valley claimed the top spot for warm-weather destinations in the final report. The San Diego area, including Chula Vista and Carlsbad, came in second, with the Austin, Texas metro area ranked third.

Separate rankings selecting the best winter vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers ranked these cities in the top five:

Atlanta Washington D.C. Chicago New York Denver

The complete results of the report are available here.

