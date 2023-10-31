Pit building workers for Las Vegas Grand Prix will have right to decide whether to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union on Tuesday announced that pit building workers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will have the right to decide whether to unionize.

In a news release, the Culinary Union said it entered an agreement with Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Liberty Media Corporation, through a subsidiary that owns the pit building at the corner of E. Harmon and Koval Lane, to give pit building workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

“We are pleased that, through good-faith collaboration, we have reached an agreement with the Culinary Union that allows our team members at the pit building the opportunity to choose whether to unionize and reflects the value and appreciation we hold for these critical members of our organization,” said Renee Wilm, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Liberty Media. “We greatly appreciate the role that the Culinary Union plays on behalf of its members and look forward to continuing this beneficial relationship.”

In a statement from the Culinary Union, the group said that the card-check neutrality agreement “will guarantee workers at the pit building have the right to organize and, if they decide to unionize, negotiate a union contract.”

“The Culinary Union, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. and Liberty Media have reached a card-check neutrality agreement which will guarantee workers at the pit building have the right to organize and, if they decide to unionize, negotiate a union contract – which will guarantee these will be great union jobs and meet our high Las Vegas standards that the Culinary Union has built in 88 years,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “As Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world, the Culinary Union remains focused on ensuring that working families are centered in this transformation and have good union jobs with the best health care, job security, and are treated with respect and dignity on-the-job.”

