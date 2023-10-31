Surprise Squad
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning

Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway, according to authorities.

Nevada State Police said that at about 5:20 a.m. troopers received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of the Interstate 15 15 northbound near Sahara Avenue.

Traffic was diverted off of the Sahara exit while authorities investigated.

Nevada State Police is seeking witnesses who may have information regarding the crash to call (702) 486 4100.

