Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Manfred will make recommendation ahead of MLB vote on A’s proposed move to Las Vegas

A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium(The Oakland A's)
By The Associated Press and RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:02 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will make a recommendation to teams ahead of their vote next month on whether the Oakland Athletics should be allowed to move to Las Vegas.

Manfred said the sport’s relocation committee met three times this week. He plans a vote when owners meet from Nov. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas.

“Once they have a pretty good sense of where they’re headed, I have to consult with the (committee’s) executive council,” he said Friday before the World Series opener. “And then after that consultation, I prepare a recommendation to the clubs and then go back to the executive council for an actual vote on the recommendation that I made. That would be followed by a vote of the 30 clubs.”

The Nevada State Education Association formed a political action committee called Schools Over Stadiums that filed a referendum petition to repeal $380 million in public financing approved in June by Nevada’s government for a ballpark. A lawsuit to recall the petition was filed by Danny Thompson, a former executive secretary-treasurer of the Nevada AFL-CIO and Thomas Morley, a former union officer and political consultant.

“If there was an adverse development with respect to that referendum, that would be a significant development,” Manfred said.

Oakland has a lease to play at the Coliseum through the 2024 season, and a new Las Vegas ballpark appears unlikely to open until 2027 at the earliest.

“I do find it interesting that amid the conversation and dialogue around finances, that rather than staying in the sixth-largest market, they’re moving to a market that may very well have them in the perpetual cycle of receiving revenue sharing,” union head Tony Clark said. “All of that needs to be remedied sooner rather than later because it is a draw on the entirety of the league at this point.”

Asked where the team would play in 2025 if a move is approved, Manfred said: “Can’t answer that question right now.”

Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for 1968.

Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

The A’s said in April they planned to move to a ballpark to be constructed in Las Vegas and agreed the following month with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago

Latest News

Formula One track in Las Vegas
Pit building workers for Las Vegas Grand Prix will have right to decide whether to unionize
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Jimmy Garoppolo accepts blame for poor performance in Raiders loss to Lions
Vegas Golden Knights centers Jack Eichel (9) and Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate with Vegas...
Marchessault, Theodore lift Golden Knights to 3-2 shootout win over Canadiens
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to giveaway free gas in Henderson on Friday