Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one of its officers used deadly force during a Tuesday morning call.
According to an LVMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a domestic violence call on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way at approximately 10:48 a.m.
“Officers arrived and deadly force was used,” the department said. “No officers were injured.”
This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.