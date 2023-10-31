Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one of its officers used deadly force during a Tuesday morning call.

According to an LVMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a domestic violence call on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way at approximately 10:48 a.m.

Las Vegas police used deadly force during an Oct. 31 call (FOX5)

“Officers arrived and deadly force was used,” the department said. “No officers were injured.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

