Las Vegas police officer uses deadly force during domestic violence call

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one of its officers used deadly force during a Tuesday morning call.

According to an LVMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a domestic violence call on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way at approximately 10:48 a.m.

Las Vegas police used deadly force during an Oct. 31 call
Las Vegas police used deadly force during an Oct. 31 call(FOX5)

“Officers arrived and deadly force was used,” the department said. “No officers were injured.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated if more information becomes available.

