Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Las Vegas experts aren’t sure

Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Local experts not sure
By Mike Allen
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we move into the colder months, you’ll be switching your A/C unit to heat, but if it doesn’t work, will there be enough workers to come and fix it?

As FOX5 reported in February, the people working on those HVAC systems are fewer and further between than they used to be. With 415,800 jobs in the industry open across America, a figure that’s growing at a rate twice the national average, training programs like the one at the National Technical Institute in Henderson are aimed at filling as many of those open spots as possible.

“Contract times are delayed because there’s not the labor to do the job,” explained Codi Wilson, campus director for the Institute. “Whether that’s for your home, service or residential stuff.”

Wilson sees the Valley’s shortage of HVAC technicians as a solvable problem, with NTI providing training for people trying to break into the field.

But Daryl Payne, owner of Simply Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing, goes a different route to fill his openings.

“We’ve gotten lucky and have a small group of younger kids that are pretty hard workers,” Payne told FOX5 Monday. “But trying to find technicians that have experience in the trade without having to train them has been pretty hard.”

Payne says he tries to avoid hiring workers out of technical schools.

“A lot of our guys, we try to just hire them with no experience and train them our way,” Payne said. “The stuff that they see in the classroom, it’s just not the same as being in an attic when it’s 120 degrees.”

Payne’s breakdown of the issue boils down to what he calls a lack of interest of young people in wanting to work with their hands, saying tech jobs are scooping up the young talent that used to come into his field.

“It takes manpower to install an air conditioner. I don’t know any technology that’s going to do that,” he said. “So no matter what, we’re going to need people to do it.”

Payne and Wilson both see the need to patch the HVAC employment gap, which both say has not seemed to move much this year.

“They’re essential,” Wilson emphasized. “So if this gap continues to grow, we continue to not have people doing this, it’s not good for our infrastructure long-term.”

Along with HVAC, NTI also trains plumbers and electricians, where data shows there is also a shortage.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory

Latest News

The Culinary Union on Tuesday announced that pit building workers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix...
Pit building workers for Las Vegas Grand Prix will have right to decide whether to unionize
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning
gas prices gas pump generic file
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday
Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Local experts not sure
Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Local experts not sure