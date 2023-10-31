Has the HVAC shortage been addressed? Las Vegas experts aren’t sure

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we move into the colder months, you’ll be switching your A/C unit to heat, but if it doesn’t work, will there be enough workers to come and fix it?

As FOX5 reported in February, the people working on those HVAC systems are fewer and further between than they used to be. With 415,800 jobs in the industry open across America, a figure that’s growing at a rate twice the national average, training programs like the one at the National Technical Institute in Henderson are aimed at filling as many of those open spots as possible.

“Contract times are delayed because there’s not the labor to do the job,” explained Codi Wilson, campus director for the Institute. “Whether that’s for your home, service or residential stuff.”

Wilson sees the Valley’s shortage of HVAC technicians as a solvable problem, with NTI providing training for people trying to break into the field.

But Daryl Payne, owner of Simply Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing, goes a different route to fill his openings.

“We’ve gotten lucky and have a small group of younger kids that are pretty hard workers,” Payne told FOX5 Monday. “But trying to find technicians that have experience in the trade without having to train them has been pretty hard.”

Payne says he tries to avoid hiring workers out of technical schools.

“A lot of our guys, we try to just hire them with no experience and train them our way,” Payne said. “The stuff that they see in the classroom, it’s just not the same as being in an attic when it’s 120 degrees.”

Payne’s breakdown of the issue boils down to what he calls a lack of interest of young people in wanting to work with their hands, saying tech jobs are scooping up the young talent that used to come into his field.

“It takes manpower to install an air conditioner. I don’t know any technology that’s going to do that,” he said. “So no matter what, we’re going to need people to do it.”

Payne and Wilson both see the need to patch the HVAC employment gap, which both say has not seemed to move much this year.

“They’re essential,” Wilson emphasized. “So if this gap continues to grow, we continue to not have people doing this, it’s not good for our infrastructure long-term.”

Along with HVAC, NTI also trains plumbers and electricians, where data shows there is also a shortage.

