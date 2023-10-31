Golden Steer announces 1st expansion of iconic Las Vegas restaurant in nearly 50 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the oldest restaurants in Las Vegas has announced the first expansion of the eatery in nearly 50 years.

Located just off the Strip, Golden Steer Steakhouse said it “is proud to announce a significant expansion that marks a milestone in its history.”

According to Golden Steer, the storied Las Vegas eatery will add more than 1,000 square feet. As part of the expansion, the restaurant says it is transforming a neighboring space into two additional private dining rooms.

“The new space will preserve the historic look and feel found throughout the restaurant. Great efforts have been taken to ensure it remains true to its heritage, including details like popcorn and coved ceilings,” stated Nick McMillan, Managing Partner of the Golden Steer.

According to the restaurant, “Golden Steer Steakhouse was founded in 1958 and remains the oldest steakhouse on the Las Vegas Strip.” The eatery, a favorite of both locals and visitors alike, is recognized for its legendary patrons, from Frank Sinatra to Tony Spilotro.

“The wallpaper matches, the carpet remains unchanged, and while there are no booths, the red leather accents the walls,” added Amanda Signorelli, managing partner of Golden Steer.

The beloved eatery remains family-owned and operated, the eatery notes. Signorelli and her husband, Nick McMillan, are the next-generation leaders of Golden Steer, having taken over the operations in 2019 from Signorelli’s father, Dr. Michael J. Signorelli.

According to Golden Steer, the last physical expansion of the restaurant was in 1978 when the now-bar area was added.

With the additional private dining rooms, Golden Steer will be able to welcome an additional 60 diners and host large-scale private events, the restaurant says.

