Golden Knights to giveaway free gas in Henderson on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Friday will hold a free gas giveaway in Henderson.

According to a news release, Friday’s event will mark the fourth time that the team has held a gas donation event.

The Knights said that Friday’s “Gas Up” donation event will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson, 845 E Lake Mead Parkway.

The offering is open to all fans, the team noted.

As part of the event, the Golden Knights Foundation and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will give away $50 of gasoline to the first 400 vehicles that arrive on Friday morning. In addition, the release says that the price of gas at the specific Smith’s location will also be lowered by 20 cents all day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when customers use their Smith’s rewards card.

According to the release, fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by members of the Golden Knights organization, including members of the VGK Cast.

