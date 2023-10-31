FOX5 Experts: Public forum on Nevada auto insurance rates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Normally, a driver will see an increase in their car insurance premium due to reasons like collisions, tickets, or even age, but many people in Nevada are noticing an increase even without any of these applying to them.

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry’s Division of Insurance is looking to help Nevadans navigate through the current spike in premium costs. On Wednesday, November 1, it is hosting a public forum on auto insurance rates in Nevada. It will be a live webinar to discuss questions and concerns about the rising costs.

According to the Mid-Year Auto Insurance Report, Nevada has the second-highest car insurance cost in the country and has a multi-year streak as one of the five most expensive states for car insurance.

“Car insurance rates are high, and Nevadans should be aware of why those rates are increasing so quickly,” explained Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “It is my hope that this forum will provide not only an understanding of what is driving this phenomenon but also empower Nevadans with practical advice to make good purchasing decisions.”

A team of specialists with backgrounds in fraud, collision and repair, consumer advocacy and more will speak at the event, to provide different perspectives about why costs continue to rise and how Nevadans can get the help they need.

It will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Those who are interested are asked to register before the event at https://doi.nv.gov/.

